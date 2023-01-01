Dazed Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams) - Rechargeable disposable vape pen filled with 1950mg of D8 oil and 50mg of custom formulated botanical terpenes. - Discreet and ready to use out of the box. - Full ceramic heating elements to ensure the cleanest and fullest flavored vaping experience. - No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile - Tastes like your favorite holiday jam
Strain - Sativa - A unique strain featuring Cranberry terpenes
Suggested Use - Start with 1 or 2 hits - Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!