About this product
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
- 2.1 grams
Flavor Profile
- Creme Brulee - Indica
- Features flavors of sweet vanilla bean and roasted nuts
About this strain
Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.
Creme Brulee effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with