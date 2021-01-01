About this product
DazeD8 1G Delta 8 Premium Cartridge
The fiery breath of sweet exotic flavors.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Dragon Berry - Sativa
- Smooth dragonfruit taste with subtle undertones of berries
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Dragonfruit and Berry OG
How Does it Feel?
- Dragon Berry is famous for its creative effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!