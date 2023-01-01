Bred by the Gage Green Group, West Coast Willie is a cross of Willie Nelson and Joseph OG. This strain holds onto the mind-wandering high from Willie Nelson and brings dense, resinous flowers thanks to Joseph OG. Expect a hashy smoke with vanilla licorice, pepper, and earthy undertones, and a high that will keep you happily soaring for hours on end.
