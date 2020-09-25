DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

Why did Eve eat the apple when she could've smoked God's best creation?



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Forbidden Fruit - Indica

- A perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors



Strain

- Indica

- Made by crossing Cherry Pie and Tangie



How Does it Feel?

- Forbidden Fruit is famous for its heavy sleepy effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.