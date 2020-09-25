About this product
Why did Eve eat the apple when she could've smoked God's best creation?
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Forbidden Fruit - Indica
- A perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors
Strain
- Indica
- Made by crossing Cherry Pie and Tangie
How Does it Feel?
- Forbidden Fruit is famous for its heavy sleepy effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Forbidden Fruit effects
