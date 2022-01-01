DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

The OG's of OG's.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 HHC dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived HHC concentrate

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- GDP - Indica

- Complex grape and berry aroma and flavor



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross between Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan



How Does it Feel?

- GDP is famous for its heavy euphoric effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects