About this product
DazeD8 2.5G Dabs
The OG's of OG's.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 HHC dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived HHC concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- GDP - Indica
- Complex grape and berry aroma and flavor
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan
How Does it Feel?
- GDP is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
The OG's of OG's.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 HHC dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived HHC concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- GDP - Indica
- Complex grape and berry aroma and flavor
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan
How Does it Feel?
- GDP is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!