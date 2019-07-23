About this product
DazeD8 1.5G Premium Delta 8 THC-O Pre-Roll
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The best delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Grape Ape - Indica
- A sweet, tangy grape blend that has a strong initial flavor and a lingering aftertaste
Strain
- Indica
- Made by crossing Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani
How Does it Feel?
- Famous for its distinct grape-like smell
- Carefree relaxation
- Soothes pain, stress, and anxiety
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,493 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!