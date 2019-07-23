DazeD8 1.5G Premium Delta 8 THC-O Pre-Roll

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The best delta 8 flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Grape Ape - Indica

- A sweet, tangy grape blend that has a strong initial flavor and a lingering aftertaste



Strain

- Indica

- Made by crossing Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani



How Does it Feel?

- Famous for its distinct grape-like smell

- Carefree relaxation

- Soothes pain, stress, and anxiety



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.