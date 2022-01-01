DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

The perfect combination of grapes, apples, and berries with a refreshing hit of menthol.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Grapple Berry Ice - Indica

- Features flavors of grape and apple with undertones of sweet and sour berries



Strain

- Sativa

- Custom terpene profile by DazeD8 with a hit of menthol



How Does it Feel?

- Grapple Berry is known for its heavy tingly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.