DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable
The perfect combination of grapes, apples, and berries with a refreshing hit of menthol.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Grapple Berry Ice - Indica
- Features flavors of grape and apple with undertones of sweet and sour berries
Strain
- Sativa
- Custom terpene profile by DazeD8 with a hit of menthol
How Does it Feel?
- Grapple Berry is known for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!