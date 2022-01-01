DazeD8 1G THC-O/Delta 8 Premium Cartridge

A delicious hint of guava with a fresh menthol aftertaste.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Guava Ice - Sativa

- Tastes and smells just like fresh guava fruit with menthol afternotes



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross between two Gelato strains



How Does it Feel?

- Guava Ice is famous for its energetic effects

- Cerebral head high

- Relaxing, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.