About this product
Tastes just like your favorite gummy bear minus the calories. Now in a bigger and better 2 gram battery.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Gummy Bearz - Hybrid
- Tastes like berries soaked in lemonade with sweet potency
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Strawberry Banana and Blackberry
How Does it Feel?
- Gummy Bearz is famous for its tingly effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Long-lasting full-body high
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.
Gummy Bears effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with