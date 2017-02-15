DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

Tastes just like your favorite gummy bear minus the calories. Now in a bigger and better 2 gram battery.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Gummy Bearz - Hybrid

- Tastes like berries soaked in lemonade with sweet potency



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Strawberry Banana and Blackberry



How Does it Feel?

- Gummy Bearz is famous for its tingly effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Long-lasting full-body high

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.