DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

Tastes just like your favorite gummy bears minus the calories.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 HHC dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived HHC concentrate

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Gummy Bearz - Hybrid

- Tastes like berries soaked in lemonade with sweet potency



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Strawberry Banana and Blackberry



How Does it Feel?

- Gummy Bearz is famous for its heavy tingly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects