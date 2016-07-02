About this product
A tropical vacation, but you're wired.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THCV dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived THCV concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Hawaiian Haze - Sativa
- Tastes of tropical fruit and floral undertones
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Hawaiian and Haze genetics
How Does it Feel?
- Hawaiian Haze is famous for its heavy energetic effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
Hawaiian Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with