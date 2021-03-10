About this product
Experience sharp energy and focus like never before.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THCV dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived THCV concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Green Crack - Sativa
- Tangy, fruity flavor reminiscent of mango
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Skunk #1 and an unknown indica
How Does it Feel?
- Green Crack is famous for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
