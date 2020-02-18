About this product
Ultimate gourmet ice cream delight that can be enjoyed with no shame.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Ice Cream Cake - Indica
- Features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough
- The ultimate gourmet icecream flavored delight that can be enjoyed with no shame
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33
How Does it Feel?
- Ice Cream Cake is famous for its sleepy effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Euphoric and stress-relieving
- Pain-relief
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
