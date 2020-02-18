DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G Delta 8 Disposable

Ultimate gourmet ice cream delight that can be enjoyed with no shame.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Ice Cream Cake - Indica

- Features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough

- The ultimate gourmet icecream flavored delight that can be enjoyed with no shame



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33



How Does it Feel?

- Ice Cream Cake is famous for its sleepy effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Euphoric and stress-relieving

- Pain-relief



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.