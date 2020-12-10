About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent THC-O flower on the market. DazeD8's THC-O flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 THC-O flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent THC-O flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Ice Cream Cake - Indica
- Features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33
How Does it Feel?
- Cherry Haze is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with