About this product
DazeD8 1.5G Delta 8 Pre-Rolls (THC-O)
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Ice Mint OG - Sativa
- Featuring a sweet, minty flavor with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer
Strain
- Sativa
How Does it Feel?
- Ice Mint OG is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Ice Mint OG - Sativa
- Featuring a sweet, minty flavor with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer
Strain
- Sativa
How Does it Feel?
- Ice Mint OG is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!