DazeD8 1.5G Delta 8 Pre-Rolls (THC-O)

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Ice Mint OG - Sativa

- Featuring a sweet, minty flavor with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer



Strain

- Sativa



How Does it Feel?

- Ice Mint OG is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects