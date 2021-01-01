About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Premium Disposable
First, they're sour, then you're high.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Lemon Berry - Sativa
- Lemon Berry is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Lemon Grape Bubba Temple
How Does it Feel?
- Lemon Berry is famous for its giggly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Happy, creative, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
