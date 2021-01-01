DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Premium Disposable

First, they're sour, then you're high.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Lemon Berry - Sativa

- Lemon Berry is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Lemon Grape Bubba Temple



How Does it Feel?

- Lemon Berry is famous for its giggly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Happy, creative, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.