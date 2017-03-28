About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THC-O/Delta 10 Premium Disposable
Beware: This lime gas is potent.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Lime Skunk - Sativa
- An unparalleled aroma of fresh limes with gassy undertones
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Green Ribbon BX
How Does it Feel?
- Lime Skunk is famous for its energetic effects
- Euphoric and giggly
- Happy, creative, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.
Lime Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!