DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

High on a beach somewhere? Probably not. But we can get you halfway there with this tropical wonder.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Mango Haze - Sativa

- Features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love



Strain

- Sativa

- Made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze



How Does it Feel?

- Mango Haze is famous for its heavy energetic effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.