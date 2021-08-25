About this product
DazeD8 2.5G Dabs
High on a beach somewhere? Probably not. But we can get you halfway there with this tropical wonder.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Mango Haze - Sativa
- Features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love
Strain
- Sativa
- Made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze
How Does it Feel?
- Mango Haze is famous for its heavy energetic effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression. Growers say Mango Haze has a flowering time of 66 days.
Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
231 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!