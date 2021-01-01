DazeD8 60mg Delta 8 Gummies (6 Pieces)

Your favorite irresistible childhood candy—now with an elevating surprise.



Quick. Easy. Flavorful.

The DazeD8 60mg Delta 8 THC gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 6 gummies in each pack

- The most potent delta 8 edibles



Flavor Profile

Assorted sweet gummies infused with Nerds that will take you to the moon.



How Does it Feel?

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Full body euphoria

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

Start with 1/4 of a gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.