Northern Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
