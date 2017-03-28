About this product
This light tangy kick will guide you right where you need to be: bed.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Northern Lights - Indica
- Pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross of Afghani and Thai
How Does it Feel?
- Northern Lights is famous for its sleepy effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, energizing and stress-relieving
- Happy
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Northern Lights effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with