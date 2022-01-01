DazeD8 Rechargeable Dee8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)



Perfect for on-the-go use

Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

2 grams of highly potent dee8 distillate



Flavor Profile



Sour Diesel - Sativa - A pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel

Cookies - Hybrid - Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet flavor

Northern Lights – Indica - Features a sweet and tangy berry flavor with delicious undertones of lychee and menthol



Strain



Sour Diesel - Sativa - A unique cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk

Cookies - Hybrid - Made by crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison

Northern Lights - Indica - A unique cross between Afghani and Thai