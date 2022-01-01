About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable Dee8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)
Perfect for on-the-go use
Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
2 grams of highly potent dee8 distillate
Flavor Profile
Sour Diesel - Sativa - A pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel
Cookies - Hybrid - Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet flavor
Northern Lights – Indica - Features a sweet and tangy berry flavor with delicious undertones of lychee and menthol
Strain
Sour Diesel - Sativa - A unique cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk
Cookies - Hybrid - Made by crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison
Northern Lights - Indica - A unique cross between Afghani and Thai
Perfect for on-the-go use
Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
2 grams of highly potent dee8 distillate
Flavor Profile
Sour Diesel - Sativa - A pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel
Cookies - Hybrid - Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet flavor
Northern Lights – Indica - Features a sweet and tangy berry flavor with delicious undertones of lychee and menthol
Strain
Sour Diesel - Sativa - A unique cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk
Cookies - Hybrid - Made by crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison
Northern Lights - Indica - A unique cross between Afghani and Thai
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!