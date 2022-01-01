About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable
Your favorite refreshing orange juice... Now in a Titanz.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent HHC distillate
Flavor Profile
- Orange Juice - Indica
- Featuring a strong sweet earthy citrus taste
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between California Orange and OG Kush
How Does it Feel?
- OJ is known for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!