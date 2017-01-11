About this product
The gassiest grapes on the block.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Orange Durban - Sativa
- Featuring bold citrus flavors accompanied by gassy undertones
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Orange Juice Bud and Durban Poison
How Does it Feel?
- Orange Durban is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Orange Durban is a citrus-heavy version of the African landrace strain Durban Poison. Parent strains Orange Juice Bud and Durban Poison come together to offer consumers notes of sweet orange intermixed with pine and earthy undertones. This strain’s bright, fruity flavors are underpinned by a stimulating physical energy that encourages activity. The mental state is generally uplifted, with effects that cater to creative pursuits like drawing and dancing. Enjoy Orange Durban during the day to capitalize on the immense burst of energy native to this plant’s genetics.
