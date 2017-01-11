Orange Durban is a citrus-heavy version of the African landrace strain Durban Poison. Parent strains Orange Juice Bud and Durban Poison come together to offer consumers notes of sweet orange intermixed with pine and earthy undertones. This strain’s bright, fruity flavors are underpinned by a stimulating physical energy that encourages activity. The mental state is generally uplifted, with effects that cater to creative pursuits like drawing and dancing. Enjoy Orange Durban during the day to capitalize on the immense burst of energy native to this plant’s genetics.