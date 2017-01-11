About this product
About this strain
Orange Durban effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
83% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
83% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
