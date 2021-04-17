About this product
A trip down memory lane with your favorite frozen orange push pop.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Orange Push Pop - Hybrid
- Features creamy orange flavors with undertones of vanilla
Strain
- Super hybrid
- A unique cross between Triangle Kush and Orange Cookies
How Does it Feel?
- Orange Push Pop is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that will relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop, although indica-leaning, is generally regarded as a great strain for an all-day smoke session. The mild effects make this an ideal strain for consumers who are new to smoking cannabis. Orange Push Pop features creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma. Some consumers say this strain tastes and smells similar to a creamsicle. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Orange Push Pop before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
