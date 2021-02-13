About this product
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Oreoz - Hybrid
- Featuring an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon
How Does it Feel?
- Oreoz is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression. Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.
