Dazed Rechargeable Live Resin Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)

- Rechargeable disposable vape pen filled with 2000mg of Delta 8 oil and 100mg of custom formulated botanical cannabis derived terpenes.

- Discreet and ready to use out of the box.

- Full ceramic heating elements to ensure the cleanest and fullest flavored vaping experience.

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Featuring an aroma reminiscent of campfire s’mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel

- Live Resin



Strain

- Hybrid

- Made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects



