DazeD8 Delta 8 HHC 1 Gram Cartridge
The mouthwatering taste of freshly baked cookies without the guilt.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC cartridge is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Sugar Cookies - Hybrid
- Freshly baked sugar cookies
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Sensi Star, Crystal Gale, and Blue Hawaiian strains
How Does it Feel?
- Sugar Cookies is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!