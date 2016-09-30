About this product
About this strain
Maple Leaf Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
