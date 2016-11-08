About this product
About this strain
North American Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
77% of people report feeling focused
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
22% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!