About this product
DazeD8 1.5G HHC Pre-Rolls
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's HHC blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Purple Buddha - Indica
- Combines the grape flavors of the Purps with the creamy berry flavors of Blue Buddha
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha
How Does it Feel?
- Purple Buddha is famous for its relaxing effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Purple Buddha is a cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha. Combines grape flavors of the Purps with the creamy berry tastes of Blue Buddha.
Purple Buddha effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!