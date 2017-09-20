DazeD8 Delta 8 HHC 1 Gram Cartridge

Indulge yourself in something completely different.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 HHC cartridge is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Purple Dragon - Indica

- Features a musky scent and floral taste



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dragon



How Does it Feel?

- Purple Dragon is famous for its relaxing effects

- Energetic cerebral head high

- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects