About this product
Indulge yourself in something completely different.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC cartridge is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Purple Dragon - Indica
- Features a musky scent and floral taste
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dragon
How Does it Feel?
- Purple Dragon is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Purple Dragon is not your average indica. This cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dragon is more stimulating than other indicas, providing users with a cerebral and energizing experience upon first taste. While initially uplifting, Purple Dragon shows its full range of effects over time. Relaxing muscles and relieving pain, this strain provides a gentle and effective body buzz. Purple Dragon’s unique effects are complemented by its smooth aroma. Like other purples, this strain features a musky scent and floral taste. Purple Dragon is a must-try strain for those looking for a truly different cannabis experience
Purple Dragon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with