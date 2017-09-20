About this product
Purple Dragon effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
