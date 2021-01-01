About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 1 Gram Disposable
A high so magical it'll have you seeing unicorns.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Rainbow Unicorn - Indica
- A high so magical it'll have you seeing unicorns
- Exciting notes of blue raspberry infused with sweet dessert undertones
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Dancehall and Blueberry
How Does it Feel?
- Rainbow Unicorn is popular for its relaxing effects
- Sedating, pain-relieving, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage to achieve desired effects.
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!