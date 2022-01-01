About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Raspberry Lychee Ice - Hybrid
- Features a sweet and tangy berry flavor with delicious undertones of lychee and menthol
Strain
- Hybrid
- Custom terpene profile by DazeD8
How Does it Feel?
- Raspberry Lychee is known for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Raspberry Lychee Ice - Hybrid
- Features a sweet and tangy berry flavor with delicious undertones of lychee and menthol
Strain
- Hybrid
- Custom terpene profile by DazeD8
How Does it Feel?
- Raspberry Lychee is known for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!