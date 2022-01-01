About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable THC-O/Delta 10 1 Gram Premium Disposable
This won't help you get to the root of all your problems, but it tastes damn great.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best THC-O concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Root Beer Float - Sativa
- Tastes exactly like your favorite ice cream soda dessert.
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between Vanilla Kush and XXX OG
How Does it Feel?
- Root Beer Float is popular for its energetic effects
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!