White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
