About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G Delta 8 Disposable
Fruity, refreshing sour apple that will make your mouth water.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Sour Apple - Hybrid
- Potent apple taste that will leave your tastebuds tingling
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99
How Does it Feel?
- Sour Apple is famous for its giggly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy increase the dosage to achieve desired effects.
Fruity, refreshing sour apple that will make your mouth water.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Sour Apple - Hybrid
- Potent apple taste that will leave your tastebuds tingling
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99
How Does it Feel?
- Sour Apple is famous for its giggly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy increase the dosage to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!