About this product
The power of citrus and spice baby!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Sour Diesel - Sativa
- A pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk
How Does it Feel?
- Sour Diesel is famous for its relaxing effects
- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving
- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with