DazeD8 Delta 8 THC-O Dabs (2.5 Grams) - Each jar contains 2500mg THC-O Live Resin, made from pure THC-O distillate, and botanical terpenes - No cutting agents or fillers used, full flavored product ready to dab right out of the container
Flavor Profile - Sour Pebbles – Sativa - Potent apple taste that will leave your tastebuds tingling
Strain - Super Sativa - A unique cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles
Suggested Use - Start with 1 or 2 hits - Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!