About this product
The sweetest, most refreshing cough of all time.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Strawberry Cough - Sativa
- Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields
How Does it Feel?
- Strawberry Cough is famous for its uplifting effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Full-body energy
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with