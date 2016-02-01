DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G Delta 8 Disposable

The sweetest, most refreshing cough of all time.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Strawberry Cough - Sativa

- Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields



How Does it Feel?

- Strawberry Cough is famous for its uplifting effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Full-body energy

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.