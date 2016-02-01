DazeD8 1.5G Premium THC-O/Delta 8 Pre-Roll

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The best delta 8 flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Strawberry Cough - Sativa

- Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields



How Does it Feel?

- Strawberry Cough is famous for its uplifting effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Full-body energy

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.