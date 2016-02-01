About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The best delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Strawberry Cough - Sativa
- Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields
How Does it Feel?
- Strawberry Cough is famous for its uplifting effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Full-body energy
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with