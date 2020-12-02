About this product
About this strain
Pancakes effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
1% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
