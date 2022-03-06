About this product
About this strain
Sugar Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
