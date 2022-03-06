Sugar Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cake Crasher and Jet Fuel Gelato. Sugar Cookies is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Cookies effects include feeling giggly, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, lack of appetite, and cramps. Bred by Pure Sunfarms, Sugar Cookies features flavors like vanilla, plum ,and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sugar Cookies typically ranges from $35-$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.