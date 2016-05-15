About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G HHC Premium Disposable
The best of the Berry best.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC disposable pen is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest HHC distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Very Berry Haze - Sativa
- Featuring sweet and fruity flavors that linger on the tongue
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze
How Does it Feel?
- Very Berry Haze is popular for its energetic effects
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.
Very Berry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!