DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G HHC Premium Disposable

The best of the Berry best.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 HHC disposable pen is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest HHC distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Very Berry Haze - Sativa

- Featuring sweet and fruity flavors that linger on the tongue



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze



How Does it Feel?

- Very Berry Haze is popular for its energetic effects

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects