DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

Refresh yourself with the taste of summer from this combo of sweet watermelon and tart kiwi.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Watermelon Kiwi - Indica

- Smells and tastes like your favorite summer fruit with undertones of tangy and sweet kiwi



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross between two indica strains



How Does it Feel?

- Pink Lemonade is famous for its relaxing effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Long-lasting full-body high

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.