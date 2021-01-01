About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable
Refresh yourself with the taste of summer from this combo of sweet watermelon and tart kiwi.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Watermelon Kiwi - Indica
- Smells and tastes like your favorite summer fruit with undertones of tangy and sweet kiwi
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between two indica strains
How Does it Feel?
- Pink Lemonade is famous for its relaxing effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Long-lasting full-body high
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!