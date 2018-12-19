About this product
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Watermelon - Indica
- Featuring a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones
Strain
- Indica
How Does it Feel?
- Watermelon is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
Watermelon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with